Azerbaijani FM meets Venezuelan counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza Montserrat on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

The ministers exchanged their views on the current situation of Azerbaijan- Venezuela bilateral relations and the issues of the cooperation agenda, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Montserrat thanked the Government of Azerbaijan for the high-level hosting of the Ministerial Conference. He expressed confidence that during the Azerbaijani presidency in the Non-Aligned Movement the founding principles of the organization will be promoted and that would contribute to global peace and prosperity and wished good luck to Azerbaijan.

Minister Mammadyarov underlined that Azerbaijan is always trying to promote cooperation and development initiatives, both within the UN and other international organizations, including the starting NAM Presidency.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, Montserrat wrote his heartfelt words in the commemorative book dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

