Azerbaijani FM meets with adviser to German Chancellor

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Germany, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Monday with Jens Plötner, Adviser on Foreign and Security Policy of the Federal Chancellor, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as on issues of regional and international security.

The minister spoke in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's steps to implement the tripartite statements, the ongoing reconstruction and construction work in the liberated territories, as well as Armenia's violation of the provisions of the joint statement and its obstruction to peace and stability. Minister Bayramov also shared Azerbaijan’s position on the issue of the future peaceful development of the region.

The parties then discussed Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Europe, as well as the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, prospects for energy cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az