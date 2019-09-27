Azerbaijani FM meets with Chilean counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Chilean counterpart Teodoro Ribera within the framework of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the sides underlined the importance of intensifying high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries for the expansion of contacts at various levels and holding political dialogue on a regular basis.

The participation at the upcoming Baku Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, preparatory works to this high-level gathering, as well as the chairmanship priorities of Azerbaijan in the Movement were discussed.

The ministers had an exchange on the development perspectives of bilateral relations, especially the possibilities of furthering cooperation in the economic field, also noted the importance of developing cooperation between the countries within international organizations.

The sides also exchanged their views on the current issues of international agenda, as well as the situations in the relevant regions.

