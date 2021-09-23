Azerbaijani FM meets with CoE Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, the Action Plan between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe for 2022, as well as the processes taking place in the region.

Reminding that the Council of Europe stands for peace, development, and prosperity in the region, Burić said they were ready to provide appropriate support.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

News.Az