Azerbaijani FM meets with Commissioner-General of Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Pierre Krähenbühl, the Commissioner-General of the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRW

Providing information on the latest developments and activities, as well as future projects of the Agency, Pierre Krähenbühl commended the humanitarian support of Azerbaijan to Agency’s regular projects on education, healthcare and improving the living conditions of Palestinian refugees.

Speaking about the upcoming chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and the Summit to be held in October in Baku, Commissioner-General confirmed his participation at the high-level meeting.

The further prospects of cooperation between the Agency and Azerbaijan were also discussed at the meeting.

