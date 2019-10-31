Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Special Representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Toivo Klaar congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting the Non-Aligned Movement Summit.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of the provision of the Final Document of the 18th Baku Summit of the NAM about the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. He stressed that the position on the resolution of the conflict based on the territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and not recognizing as legal the situation resulting from the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, nor rendering assistance in maintaining that situation, including through economic activities in these territories, is supported by 120 member states, with other words, two-thirds of the international community.

The minister provided an insight into the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The significance of the resolution of the conflict according to the demands of the international community, based on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders was underlined.

The sides also exchanged views on the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

