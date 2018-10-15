Azerbaijani FM meets with French co-chair of OSCE MG

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting in Luxembourg

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting in Luxembourg, said the ministry.

"The sides discussed the current situation of negotiation process after the joint meeting in New York in the margins of the UN GA 73rd session and exchanged views on the upcoming visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region," said the Foreign Ministry.

