Azerbaijani FM meets with his counterparts from Venezuela, Bahamas in New York

The sides discussed bilateral relations and had exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Darren Allan Henfield in New-York, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations and had exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

