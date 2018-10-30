Azerbaijani FM meets with Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers met on the margins of the VI trilateral meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul Oct. 30.

The ministers exchanged views on various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda of friendly and good neighborhood relations existing between the two states based on common historical, religious and cultural links.

The sides underlined the importance of strengthening of peace and security in the region and stressed in this regard their commitments to the principles of international law, such as respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, peaceful settlement of all disputes and non-interference in internal affairs.

Putting emphasize on the importance of transport infrastructure and transit projects implemented in the region, the Ministers noted the importance of benefiting from the opportunities presented by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the earliest completion of Rasht-Astara railway. The significance of use of full capacity of the ports was also underlined.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the cooperation opportunities in the fields of science and technology, education, culture, health, tourism and etc.

News.Az

News.Az