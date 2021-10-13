Azerbaijani FM meets with Iraqi counterpart in Belgrade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of a high-level meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the expansion of ties between the two countries, including opportunities for economic cooperation. The potential for expanding ties in the field of tourism was stressed.

The Ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the regions. They stressed the importance of strict adherence to the principles of international law to ensure lasting peace and security.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az