Azerbaijani FM meets with Ireland's minister for european affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met the Minister for European Affairs of Ireland, Helen McEntee in the margins of the UNGA 74th session in New Y

At the meeting the sides discussed the current level of bilateral cooperation relations and underlined the existing potential for deepening the cooperation.

The ministers had an exchange over the issues of international agenda and touched upon the cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az