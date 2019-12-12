Azerbaijani FM meets with Latvian President - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within his official visit to Latvia, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with H.E. Mr. Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia.

At the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed the sincere greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev to H.E. Mr. Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia. The Latvian President also asked to convey his greetings and the most sincere wishes to H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



During the meeting, the sides noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia and discussed the development perspectives of cooperation between the two countries.



The sides also exchanged their views on the current issues of international agenda, as well as the situations in the relevant regions. In this context, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed the Latvian President H.E. Mr. Egils Levits about the latest situation of the negotiation process on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



President Egils Levits stressed the importance of ensuring the principle of territorial integrity of states and noted that his country always supports the resolution of the conflicts based on this principle.



At the meeting, bilateral and multilateral relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan, the perspectives of cooperation between our countries within the Eastern Partnership, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations between the two countries were also discussed.



The sides also exchanged views on the development of regional transport corridors, energy projects and the possibility of expanding bilateral economic relations.



After the meeting, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov signed the Guest Book.

