Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden are developing in a number of directions and there are great opportunities for expanding this cooperation, the parties noted during the meeting.

Minister Bayramov informed his colleague about the current safety situation, issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements, Armenia's behavior that contradicts the provisions of the trilateral agreement of November 10, 2020, and other issues. The parties also exchanged opinions on the post-conflict stage of recovery and reconstruction.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE and preparations for the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting were discussed.

The parties also exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

News.Az