Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE MG co-chairs

Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE MG co-chairs

Azerbaijani FM has met with OSCE MG co-chairs.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative of OSCE Chair-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

The meeting was held in Brussels on July 11.

News.Az


