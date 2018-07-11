Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE MG co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani FM has met with OSCE MG co-chairs.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative of OSCE Chair-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

The meeting was held in Brussels on July 11.

News.Az

