Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Secretary General

As part of his working visit to Austria, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the minister noted the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to cooperation with the OSCE. The Minister highlighted the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, which put an end to the 30-year conflict and created ample opportunities for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of both countries.

At the meeting, a number of issues arising from the trilateral statements were discussed, in particular, new opportunities created for all countries in the region including Armenia by the opening of regional transport links and it was noted that Armenia has an opportunity to benefit from economic cooperation and development.

The sides also exchanged views on the new post-conflict situation, the latest developments in the region, steps taken to implement the trilateral statements, cooperation with the OSCE, the process of restoration, reconstruction, and reintegration in the liberated areas.

