Azerbaijani FM meets with Palestinian PM

As part of his official visit to Palestine, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The pair discussed the Azerbaijan-Palestine bilateral cooperation in various fields, joint activity on multilateral platforms and regional situation.

Minister Bayramov said relations between the two countries are deeply rooted in history. He told of the prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine in a variety of fields. He expressed confidence that opening of the Representative Office of Azerbaijan in the city of Ramallah would open up new opportunities for development of existing relations.

The Azerbaijani FM said Azerbaijan supports the two-state solution to the Palestine issue in line with UN respective resolutions and decisions, adding this position had been expressed within international organizations.

Minister Bayramov provided information about the new situation in the wake of the 44-day Patriotic war, Azerbaijan’s efforts to realize the peace agenda, rebuilding projects. Bayramov let the Palestinian Prime Minister know about the Armenia’s provocations and impediments to the peace process as well as mine threats to the people in the liberated lands.

The Prime Minister expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan. He thanked the government of Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Palestine, support provided within international organizations. Mohammad Shtayyeh told of the difficulties in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

News.Az