Azerbaijani FM meets with Romanian counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Romanian counterpart Ramona Nicole Mănescu within the framework of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers expressed satisfaction over the existing strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The existence of favourable opportunities for further development of cooperation in political, economic, transport, humanitarian and other spheres were noted.

The significance of high-level visits’ exchanges in terms of developing the bilateral cooperation was emphasized.

An exchange took place on the regional energy and transport projects implemented by initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the ways of developing bilateral cooperation in the sphere of energy were discussed.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his Romanian colleague on the upcoming Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held in Baku and the Azerbaijani chairmanship in the Movement.

The sides also discussed the issues related to cooperation within the international organizations and other regional security issues of mutual interest.

