Azerbaijani FM meets with Saudi minister of investment

As part of his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Co-chairman of the Joint Commission between the governments of the two countries, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Sincerely welcoming the guests, the Saudi minister recalled with pleasure his visits to our country and his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, and shared his impressions of Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the relations between the two countries at the level of heads of states, Minister Bayramov noted the high level of political relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of developing cooperation in other areas.

Noting the role of the Joint Commission in the development of cooperation, the minister stressed the success of the last meeting of the Commission, which took place in March of 2019 in Baku. He noted the opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, tourism and mining as priority areas of economic cooperation.

Minister Bayramov briefed the Saudi side on the results of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the situation in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War.

Speaking about the reconstruction works and infrastructure projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the foreign minister invited friendly Saudi Arabia to participate in this process. Noting Azerbaijan’s great potential for the export of agricultural products to Saudi Arabia, he stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation in this area.

Touching upon cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism, Minister Bayramov stressed the importance of continuing in the future the positive dynamics observed in the mentioned field before the pandemic.

Khalid Al-Falih brought to attention that during his visit to Azerbaijan as the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom he has discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and petro-chemistry, touched upon tourism potential of our country, and speaking about cooperation in the field of air transport, he stressed the importance of passenger transportation as well as cargo transportation. Expressing that Saudi companies are interested in participating in projects in Azerbaijan, he noted that this issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the Joint Commission in Riyadh in autumn of this year, he spoke about the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Council and organization of a joint Business Forum.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az