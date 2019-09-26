Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary General of Council of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe within the framework of 74th Se

Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Marija Pejčinović Burić on her election as the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) and invited her to visit Azerbaijan in her current capacity.

At the meeting, exchange of views over the cooperation of Azerbaijan with the Council of Europe and its institutions took place and agreement was expressed to continue joint efforts to further deepen the existing cooperation.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed the CoE Secretary General about the latest meeting of the Foreign Ministers in New York on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. In this respect, the soonest peaceful resolution of the conflict, importance of the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and return of the internally displaced persons to their homelands were emphasized.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az