Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary-General of Turkic Council
- 18 Jun 2021 19:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.
The meeting took place within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Form.
The sides exchanged views on the development of the relations in the Turkic world and discussed other issues of mutual interest.
News.Az