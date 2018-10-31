Azerbaijani FM meets with speaker of Bulgarian National Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mammadyarov is on an official visit to Bulgaria

On the sidelines of the official visit to Bulgaria the delegation led by Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a message on Oct. 31.

At the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction on the development level of the relations between the two friendly countries which is based on the strategic partnership. In this regard, the importance of the Joint Statement on the strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria signed in Sofia on March 4, 2015 during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was emphasized.

The Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly recalled with pleasure her visit to Azerbaijan in September 2018, aimed at attending the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The sides highly appreciated the activities of the interparliamentary friendship groups in furthering the development of cooperation between the countries.

The sides exchanged their views on the energy and transport projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the involvement of the Bulgarian companies in these projects. Furthermore, the sides stressed that these projects have a huge potential from the point of view of development of economic ties between the two countries and underlined the necessity of continuation of the activities in this field.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

