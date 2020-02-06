Azerbaijani FM meets with Turkic Council Sec-Gen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev.

The sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to be held in Baku today.

At the meeting the sides also discussed other issues related to the activities of the Turkic Council.

News.Az

