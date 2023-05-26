Azerbaijani FM meets with UN Assistant SecGen

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions, Alexander Zuev, the ministry told News.az.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the country's activities and large-scale initiatives in a number of areas within the UN. In particular, the activities in the field of peace and security support, including the participation of the country's peacekeepers in various missions, were highly appreciated.

Noting the special importance of the country's cooperation with the UN and its specialized structures, Bayramov highlighted the close cooperation of Azerbaijan as a donor country.

The sides also exchanged views on the latest situation in the region in the post-conflict period (second Karabakh war).

It was noted that despite the fact that the territories of the country were under the occupation of Armenia for almost 30 years, about a million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands. The occupation had a devastating impact on the socio-economic well-being of the country, and by overcoming difficulties, it turned from a country receiving aid into a donor country.

Detailed information was provided on the donor activities of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its contribution to the global fight against the pandemic.

The assistance provided by the country to numerous countries in the fields of health, education, technical and humanitarian spheres was also brought to attention.

The minister also spoke about the process of mine clearance in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, and about Azerbaijani citizens who become victims of mines laid by Armenia that does not cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of mine clearance.

Bayramov, having informed about the renovation and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation, the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, pointed out the importance of increasing international efforts to eliminate the mine threat.

In turn, Zuev, thanking the minister for the detailed information, noted that he had witnessed great creative work and great economic development in the country for a short period of time.

The UN representative said that security in Azerbaijan is successfully ensured, and law enforcement agencies adequately cope with the tasks assigned to them.

He also congratulated the country on holding an important international conference on "Combating mine threat - the path to sustainable development" held in the country's capital Baku.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az