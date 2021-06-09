Azerbaijani FM meets with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

Azerbaijani FM meets with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker who is on a visit to Baku, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming his interlocutor, Minister Bayramov stressed the strategic nature of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, and noted the positive impact of mutual visits to the development of these relations.

Reeker noted that Azerbaijan is a strong partner country and stressed that the United States attaches great importance to bilateral relations.

He recalled with satisfaction the telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Reeker expressed US’ regional interests and desire to be helpful in addressing the existing challenges in the region.

The US official praised the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the cessation of hostilities and expressed concern over the recent developments in the region, including the tensions at the border.

He also expressed regret over the recent death of two journalists and an official as a result of a landmine explosion. Reeker stressed the desire of the United States to help to resolve existing tensions and referred to the efforts as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Minister Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the post-conflict situation in the region, the non-interest of Azerbaijan in aggravating the situation and steps taken by Azerbaijan related to the implementation of the trilateral statement, as well as Armenia's irresponsible behavior, refusal to share information on mine maps and sending saboteurs to plant mines in the territory of Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy and security.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az