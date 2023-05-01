Azerbaijani FM meets with US Secretary of State

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has just started, News.Az reports.

“The meeting between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the United States Secretary of State Blinken has just started in Arlington, at George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center,” the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

FM Bayramov, who is on a visit to the US, is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan with the participation of Blinken.

News.Az