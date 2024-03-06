Azerbaijani FM met with Personal Representative of Congolese President

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 6, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Personal Representative of the President of the Republic of Congo on Strategic Issues and International Negotiations François Joly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan told News.az.

At the meeting, the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Congo was discussed.

It was emphasized that the development of cooperation with African countries is one of the main foreign priorities of Azerbaijan. It was stated that there are wide opportunities to expand the relations between Azerbaijan and Congo in the fields of politics, economic-trade, and energy, as well as education and humanitarian.

Satisfaction was expressed for mutual support of the countries within the Non-Aligned Movement, UN, and other international institutions and platforms. Within the scholarship program for the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, the opportunities for students from the Congo to study in our country and the participation of representatives in the youth organization of the Non-Aligned Movement were reviewed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) creates additional cooperation opportunities.

Later, views were exchanged on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

News.Az