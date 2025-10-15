Azerbaijani FM, OSCE chair discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Wednesday with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen, who currently serves as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, to discuss prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE under Finland’s chairmanship, as well as bilateral relations.

Bayramov briefed Valtonen on the post-conflict regional situation and the current state of the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The ministers also discussed developments within the OSCE area, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and stability. They exchanged views on adapting the organization to new geopolitical realities, strengthening multilateralism, and addressing emerging challenges within its framework.

