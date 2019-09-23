Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

A meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Scho

The sides discussed the negotition process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Nagorno conflict, the situation in the conflict zone, as well as the future plans and prospects of the co-chairs for the conflict resolution. 

Minister Mammadyarov is also scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart on Sept. 23 through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. 

