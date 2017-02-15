Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs to meet in Munich

The meeting will be held as part of the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for Feb. 17-19.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will discuss the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group (MG), Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told APA on Feb 15.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian is also expected to meet within the OSCE MG co-chairs within the Munich Security Conference.

