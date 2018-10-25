Azerbaijani FM: OSCE MG co-chairs to visit region next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit the region next week, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said on Oct. 25.

The minister added that another meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is planned to be held by the end of 2018.

"There is no information about the place and date of the meeting yet. These will be discussed during the visit of the co-chairs to the region," Mammadyarov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

