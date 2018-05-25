Azerbaijani FM: Proposing Karabakh separatists’ participation in talks means ‘killing’ peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

If the Armenian leadership proposes the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in negotiations, it means that they want to kill the peace process, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Friday, APA reports.

Mammadyarov noted that he discussed this issue during his recent meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris.

"I told them such a proposal was ridiculous," he added.

News.Az

News.Az