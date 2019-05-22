Azerbaijani FM receives ambassadors of Pacific Alliance countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday received heads of diplomatic missions of Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile, which are the member states of the Pacific Alliance, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the minister appreciated the observer status granted to Azerbaijan at the Ministerial Council meeting of the Pacific Alliance (PA) in Mexico City on May 10. He noted that PA, which unites four above-mentioned member countries, four associate members - Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore, as well as 57 observer countries, is a vital platform for the development of regional trade relations.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan in its foreign policy attaches special importance to cooperation with Latin American countries and actively collaborates with the existing organizations and economic bodies in the region. In this context, taking into account PA's partner ties with various economic cooperation formats and particular countries, it was noted that Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in the connection of the Pacific Ocean with the European space can provide additional opportunities for PA countries as well.

Peru's Ambassador, Mrs. Maria Milagros Castanon Seoane, presented a document that officially affirms Azerbaijan as an observer to the PA.

Then, Heads of the PA countries’ diplomatic missions talked about the dynamic development of relations with Azerbaijan over the recent period and mentioned the outstanding role of the Embassies in promoting this process. They highly appreciated the active foreign policy of our country serving the global and regional progress and expressed confidence that their states' cooperation with Azerbaijan would further develop in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The sides, along with economic cooperation, exchanged views on existing perspectives in the humanitarian and other spheres. An active involvement of the private sector in the development of mutually beneficial cooperation and the holding of the Business Forums were considered as favorable formats.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

