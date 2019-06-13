Azerbaijani FM receives Chinese Ambassador to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the existing bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, trade, tourism and other fields, at the same time underlined the great potential for further development of bilateral ties.

The Ambassador Wei Jinghua noted that he did spare no efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China during his tenure. He emphasized that the latest high level mutual contacts between the two states, including the last working visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the People's Republic of China and his meeting with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, as well as the recent official visit of Mr. Wang Yi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, contributed to further expanding the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Wei Jinghua reiterated the position of China on respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov thanked Ambassador Wei Jinghua for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries. Minister underlined the successful development of bilateral ties and referred to the recent mutual exchange of visits as an important impetus to further deepening of the relationships. Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan welcomes the principled position of China based on norms and principles of international law, especially on respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Wei Jinghua every success in his future endeavors.

News.Az

News.Az