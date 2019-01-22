Azerbaijani FM receives delegation led by Sec. Gen. of Montenegrin Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Tuesday received a delegation led by the Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry of Montenegro, Veselin Šuko

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro and stressed that high-level mutual visits provide substantial impetus for the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The sides discussed the cooperation perspectives in energy, transport, investment, tourism and other sectors. Minister Mammadyarov briefed the Montenegrin delegation on the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP and TAP projects and pointed out the potential for cooperation on energy issues with Montenegro.

The foreign minister stressed that the staunch support of Montenegro to the fair position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is highly appreciated. He briefed his interlocutors on the current stage of negotiations over the conflict settlement mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Šuković, in turn, expressed that the sides are entering a new level of bilateral relations and noted that he has presented note verbal containing information on the willingness of Montenegro to open its diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

