Azerbaijani FM receives delegation led by Turkic Council Sec-Gen

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides discussed thoroughly the wide-ranging issues on the agenda of the Turkic Council, including the upcoming events, especially the preparations for the Summit to be held in Istanbul this year.

Informing about the agenda of the meeting of the Turkic Council Ministers of Economy and the Business Forum to be held in Baku, the Secretary General also spoke about the measures taken by the Council to strengthen the economic cooperation. Baghdad Amreyev noted that companies from all member states are interested in participating in the process of restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and stressed that numerous business people will attend the Business Forum to be held in Baku.

Minister Bayramov wished success to the meeting of the Ministers of Economy of the Turkic Council states and Business Forum that will take place in Baku. It was underlined that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation within the framework of the Turkic Council and has always supported the organization’s activities.

The sides discussed other issues of mutual interest as well.

News.Az