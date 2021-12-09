Azerbaijani FM receives German ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday received German Ambassador to Baku Wolfgang Manig, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

A new government has been formed and a new chancellor has been elected in Germany, said Ambassador Manig, noting that emphasis is put on strengthening relations with Azerbaijan. The diplomat stressed that relations between the two countries are of strategic importance, especially in the energy sector.

Speaking about the new government's intentions to switch to alternative energy in Germany, the ambassador said that natural gas plays the role of transition energy in this regard. Manig also briefed the Azerbaijani minister about the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue to be held next year.

Minister Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on the election of a new chancellor and a new government in Germany. He expressed hope that friendly and high-level cooperation between the two countries will continue with the new government.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Europe, including Germany, in the energy field, Minister Bayramov said that green energy and climate issues are on the agenda of the Azerbaijani government.

The top diplomat also informed the German ambassador that the liberated Karabakh has been declared a green energy zone by President Ilham Aliyev.

Minister Bayramov then briefed the German ambassador on the latest situation in the region, including the steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia. He noted that Armenia has not yet responded to these steps but continued provocative actions, undermining the peace process.

The sides exchanged views on ensuring regional peace and security in the post-conflict period, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az