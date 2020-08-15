Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Japanese ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to the country Junichi Wada.

Ambassador Junichi Wada presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Bayramov congratulated the Ambassador of Japan on his appointment and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

The successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Japan in various fields was underlined at the meeting. They hailed the current level of cooperation in political, economic, cultural, tourism, agriculture, education, and other fields, and exchanged views on the further development of these relations.

Briefing the Japanese ambassador on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is one of the biggest threats to regional security, FM Bayramov emphasized the position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law. The minister also highlighted the stance of the international community on the conflict settlement, including the related UN Security Council resolutions.

Ambassador Junichi Wada congratulated Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. He underlined that he would spare no efforts to contribute to further development of relations between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az