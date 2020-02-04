Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Polish ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Tuesday received the newly appointed Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski.

Congratulating Poborski on his appointment as Polish ambassador to Azerbaijan, Minister Mammadyarov expressed his hope that he would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation in economic, trade, transportation, tourism, culture and other fields between Azerbaijan and Poland.

The sides noted with satisfaction the meetings and exchanges between the countries, including at the highest level. In this regard, the sincere and fruitful meeting conducted between the Presidents of both states on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they discussed the development of cooperation in such areas as transportation and energy was highlighted.

Afterwards, Ambassador Poborski presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Mammadyarov and stressed that he would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

Minister Mammadyarov wished the Ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.

