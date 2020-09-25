Azerbaijani FM receives new-appointed Greek ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigos.

An exchange of views on a number of issues from the bilateral cooperation agenda, including relations in the political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other fields, was held at the meeting, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Both sides stressed they attach great importance to their bilateral relations and expressed their willingness to further develop them in all fields to the mutual benefit of both countries.

The importance to use the full potential of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece was stressed in particular.

The parties also discussed cooperation in international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az