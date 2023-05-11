Azerbaijani FM receives newly apointed ambassador of India
On May 11, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of India to our country Sridharan Madhusudhanan, the Ministry told News.az.
Mr. Bayramov received a copy of Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan's credentials and wished him success in his future activities.