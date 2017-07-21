Azerbaijani FM receives OIC Assistant Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Samir Bakr, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs and Akshin Mehdiyev, Permanent Representative of OIC to the UN.

Samir Bakr highly appreciated the work of International Conference on the Question of Yerusalem jointly organized by the United Nations and Organization of İslamic Cooperation in Baku and expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting this event, the press service for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Minister Mammadyarov recalling that 2017 was declared the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev added that Azerbaijan attaches particular emphasis to the comprehensive development of relations with the OIC. In this regard, Minister Mammadyarov characterized the OIC as a unique platform for Azerbaijan in advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Muslim World.

During the meeting, the actions of Azerbaijan as a potential donor country to support OIC's missions, as well as contributions rendered by Azerbaijan was highly commended.

News.Az

News.Az