Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing ambassador of Sudan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the ambassador of the Republic of Sudan, Abbas Mustafa Ahmed Abdalla, upon the termination of his diplo

The sides had an exchange over the bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Recalling the meeting of the Chairman of Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Ambassador Abbas Abdalla stated that the said meeting greatly contributed to the development of Sudan-Azerbaijan relations.

Minister Mammadyarov, in his turn, expressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Sudan, as well as other NAM member states, and stressed the importance of our countries supporting each other within international organizations.

Afterward, the ambassador expressed his gratitude for the support provided for the successful fulfillment of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov highly appreciated the ambassador’s efforts aimed at developing bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future activities.

The sides also exchanged views on the regional security issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az