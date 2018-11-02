Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Austrian envoy

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two countries

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Axel Wech, Ambassador of Austria to the country upon the termination of his diplomatic term, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. 

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations and highlighted the potential for further development of cooperation in political, economic, energy and other fields.

Ambassador Wech expressed his gratitude for support provided him for fulfillment of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Minister Mammadyarov extended appreciation to the Ambassador for his contributions to deepen the relations between Azerbaijan and Austria and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

News.Az 

 


