Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing charge d’Affaires of Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Marta Inés Galindo Peña, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Colombia in Azerbaijan upon termination of

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations, including in political, economic and cultural fields, at the same time underlined the great potential for further development of bilateral ties. The importance of high level mutual visits in development of relations between the two states was mentioned.

The Colombian diplomat expressed her gratitude for the support to fulfill her diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Minister Mammadyarov extended appreciation to Marta Inés Galindo Peña for her contributions to deepen the relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia and wished her every success in her future endeavors.

News.Az

News.Az