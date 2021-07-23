Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing EU envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday received the representative of the European Union (EU) in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov praised Ambassador Jankauskas' professional, purposeful and successful work during his tenure as EU representative in our country and thanked him for his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Jankauskas thanked for the support provided to him during his tenure. He noted that the EU is interested in the development of the region in peace and friendship. He stressed the importance of taking advantage of new opportunities for cooperation in the EU-Azerbaijan partnership.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the EU, including high-level visits to Azerbaijan over the past month, as well as prospects for cooperation, preparations for the upcoming summit of the Eastern Partnership countries and other issues.

Minister Bayramov wished Ambassador Jankauskas success in his future endeavors.

News.Az