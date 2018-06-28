Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Georgian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Teimuraz Sharashenidze, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current level of cooperation, recent crucial achievements as well as prospects of partnership between two neighboring countries, Azerbaijan and Georgia. In this context, traditional solidarity regarding many necessary issues on the international agenda and successful implementation of the important projects that serve the development of the region has been underlined, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry press service told News.Az.

Ambassador Teimuraz Sharashenidze expressed his gratitude for the support to fulfil his diplomatic mission and noted that he speared no efforts to enhance the development of partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia during his diplomatic mission. Georgian Ambassador emphasized that he felt the warmest feelings to Azerbaijan and left the country with the most pleasant and sincere impressions.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Teimuraz Sharashenidze aimed at development of strategic partnership relations between our countries and wished Ambassador Teimuraz Sharashenidze every success in his future activities.

