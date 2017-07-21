Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Hungarian ambassador - PHOTO

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Imre Laslotski, the Ambassador of Hungary to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

News.Az reports citing the press service for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan that Ambassador Imre Laslotski expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities and noted that he spared no efforts to enhance friendship relations between the two countries during his diplomatic mission.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Imre Laslotskievery success in his future activities.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

