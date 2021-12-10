Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Korean ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 10, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Azerbaijan Kim Tong Op on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke with satisfaction about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea in political, economic and humanitarian spheres, and praised the ambassador's efforts in this regard.

Ambassador Kim Tong Op expressed fruitful development of relations between the two countries during his three years of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and thanked for the support provided during this period. He wished Azerbaijan, the whole region peace, tranquility and prosperity.

Referring to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Korea next year, the parties expressed confidence that the organization of various events in this regard will contribute to further strengthening ties.

The sides also discussed cooperation on multilateral platforms and other issues of mutual interest.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished Ambassador Kim Tong Op success in his future endeavors.

