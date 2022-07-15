Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Swedish ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Swedish Ambassador Christian Kamill on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov thanked the Swedish ambassador for his efforts in the development of relations between the two countries during his tenure in Azerbaijan and wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

The minister noted that the ambassador's diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan coincided with the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, which is an important historical event, and stressed Sweden's efforts on dialogue in both bilateral and regional formats in this regard. The importance of further expansion of the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Sweden was emphasized.

The minister stressed that high-level visits and meetings between the two countries contributed to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Kamill spoke with satisfaction about his activities in Azerbaijan. He pointed out that the events held both in Sweden and Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries contributed to the expansion of relations.

At the meeting, issues such as the current regional situation, peace-building efforts, and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories were also discussed.

Minister Bayramov conveyed his best wishes to Ambassador Christian Kamill.

News.Az