Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Swiss ambassador

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov today received Swiss Ambassador Philipp Stadler upon termination of his diplomatic term, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting the sides expressed their satisfaction over the development of political and economic relations between the two countries. Speaking about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as a game-changer project in the region and other projects implemented with the initiative of Azerbaijan, Minister Mammadyarov noted the successful cooperation with a number of Swiss companies in this regard.

Touching upon the effective cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, the sides stated that the next meeting of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Swiss Federal Council on Trade and Economic Cooperation will be held soon.

At the meeting the efforts of Ambassador Philipp Stadler were highly appreciated in the development of the bilateral relations.

Philipp Stadler especially noted the support rendered to him by the Azerbaijani side for fulfillment of his diplomatic activities and expressed his gratitude in this regard.

Minister Mammadyarov wished the Swiss ambassador every success in his future endeavors.

